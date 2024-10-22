Calcutta High Court stays suspension of 51 R.G. Kar doctors

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) stayed the suspension of 51 doctorsof R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. The doctors had been suspended after an internal enquiry committee investigating complaints against them held them accountable for promoting a threat culture and intimidation within the hospital premises. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her meeting with junior doctors on Monday (October 21, 2024), had questioned the doctors’ suspension done without Health Department’s approval.

The court said that the suspension cannot go through without the State government’s or the Health Department’s approval. It remains to be seen whether these doctors will be allowed inside campus following the court order.

At her Monday (October 21, 2024) meeting, Ms. Banerjee questioned the RGKMCH principal over the suspension. She said, “You suspended 51 students without informing us. Is this okay? You should have let us know before taking the step. We do not want to ruin anyone’s future. We will form an enquiry committee and see if there is truth in the accusations.”

A senior doctor, who is a member of the enquiry committee and part of the internal investigation process against the said 51 doctors, replied that they followed due process. The doctor further said, “We followed all guidelines and took the decision.” But the CM said such suspensions cannot come from internal committees and has to go through the government.

Aniket Mahato, a resident doctor from RGKMCH, argued that the 51 people suspended were notorious criminals. “There are cases of sexual harassment and extortion against those students,” said Mr. Mahato. Ms. Banerjee argued that if the internal committee is allowed to take such crucial decisions, there can be vested interest in removing people based on personal dislike and without cause, hence the due process has to be followed.

The suspension

The 51 doctors suspended include professors and senior residents. The internal committee sent them notices on September 9 over allegations of threat, intimidation and blackmail and suspended them on October 5. They were held accountable for promoting a threat culture and intimidation within the hospital premises.

The Special Council Committee of RGKMCH also restricted them access to the hospital and college premises until and unless they were summoned by the committee. Protestors at the college had alleged that the suspended doctors were “close” to former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, who is in CBI custody over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at the hospital.

Abhaya’s father writes to Amit Shah

Meanwhile, the father of the murdered doctor wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a meeting with him during the latter’s visit to West Bengal scheduled for Thursday (October 24, 2024). The visit now stands cancelled.

In the letter, the father said, “I along with my wife want to meet with you to discuss a few things regarding the situation and pray for your guidance and help.” However, there was no response from the Home Minister.

