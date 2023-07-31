Calcutta High Court restrains Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee from laying siege to houses of BJP leaders

July 31, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Kolkata:

The Calcutta High Court on July 31 restrained Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee not to proceed with his plans to “gherao [laying siege to]“ the residences of all BJP leaders in West Bengal as the same would affect the public at large.

“The respondents and all concerned are restrained from any such protest or gheraoing or blocking of traffic, inconveniencing the general public on August 5,” a Division Bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had approached the court claiming that Mr. Banerjee had given the call for a gherao of residence of BJP leaders at the July 21 rally of the party.

The Division Bench also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya took objection to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statements on the proposed gherao urging party workers to ensure that the protests remain peaceful and to stay at least 100 metres away from the homes of BJP leaders.

“What are these statements? They are impermissible. And the same is affirmed by a person holding a constitutional office [Chief Minister], so it presupposes that the event is already planned. Such statements coming from people holding constitutional offices. Do you say such statements can be brushed aside? This is unheard of,” the Chief Justice remarked.

Advocate General S.N. Mookherjee questioned the maintainability of the petition as a PIL and claimed the general public will not be affected because of it.

The Chief Justice remarked that the State is not concerned about the public and the office-goers. “Might is right,” Justice Sivagnanam said.

‘Going beyond limits’

“This [gherao] should not be held at all. Forget who is the complainant, but this is going beyond the limits. The general public cannot be made to suffer. Such action by any section of the society affects the public,” the Chief Justice added.

The Trinamool Congress leadership said the Chief Minister at the same venue on July 21 had said that the protest would be held at block level and about 100 metres from residence of BJP leaders so the question of ‘gherao’ does not arise. The Trinamool leader had called for the gherao of BJP leaders in protest against the denial of funds of MGNREGA to the State. The Trinamool leadership had called for a protest in Delhi on October 2 on the issue of denial of funds to the State. Funds under the MGNREGA have not been released to the State since December 2020.

