Calcutta High Court refuses to interfere in Bengal panchayat election process

March 28, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Kolkata

The West Bengal panchayat elections are likely to be held by the middle of this year

PTI

The court held that there is a substance in petitioner Suvendu Adhikari’s contention over seat reservation criteria used for the upcoming 2023 local body polls. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Calcutta High Court on March 28 refused to interfere in the panchayat election process in West Bengal, while holding that there is a substance in petitioner Suvendu Adhikari's contention over seat reservation criteria used for the upcoming 2023 local body polls.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R. Bharadwaj held that any interference at this stage in connection with the PIL filed by Mr. Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, may lead to postponement of the panchayat elections in the State.

The court refused to interfere in the panchayat polls in West Bengal at this stage while holding that there is a substance in Mr. Adhikari's claim over the use of different criteria for the reservation of seats in various categories.

The court left it to the State Election Commission to take a call on the points raised by the BJP MLA over such reservation of seats.

The panchayat elections in the State are likely to be held by the middle of this year.

