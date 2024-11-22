 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Calcutta High Court orders interim stay on demolition of ‘illegal’ construction in the beach town of Mandarmani

According to sources, CM Mamata Banerjee said at a meeting on November 20 that no hotel would be demolished as it would affect the livelihoods of many in the region.

Published - November 22, 2024 09:00 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Calcutta High Court ordered an interim stay on the demolition of illegal construction by hotels, resorts and homestays in the beach town of Mandarmani. File

Calcutta High Court ordered an interim stay on the demolition of illegal construction by hotels, resorts and homestays in the beach town of Mandarmani. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday (November 22, 2024) ordered an interim stay on the demolition of illegal construction by hotels, resorts and homestays in the beach town of Mandarmani in West Bengal. The District Magistrate of Purba Medinipur had directed the demolition through a notification.

Located about 180 km from Kolkata, Mandarmani is a popular tourist destination in southeastern Bengal, known for its serene beaches and hundreds of sea-facing hotels and resorts.

The notice, dated November 11, 2024, reportedly directed all stakeholders to demolish and clear illegal construction by hotels, resorts and homestays in Mandarmani by November 20, following a May 2022 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The notice was issued by the Chairperson of the District Level Committee of West Bengal State Coastal Zone Management Authority (WBCZMA) and the District Magistrate and Collector of Purba Medinipur.

NGT order for razing

The NGT in 2022 had directed around 140 hotels and resorts in Mandarmani to be razed for violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations.

On Friday, the primary contention of the petitioner, Mandarmani Hoteliers Association, was that the CRZ notification in respect of the State of West Bengal was yet to be published and that in the absence of it, the same cannot be implemented.

The Association also contended that as per the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, the constructions carried out by its members long ago could not be directed to be demolished at such a late stage.

The single judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, in its order, held that there was an immediate threat of demolition of the constructions which the Association members depended on to run their businesses and and earn a livelihood, and that the notice would not take effect till December 13, 2024, or until further order, whichever is earlier.

The next hearing has been slated for December 10, 2024.

According to sources, at a meeting at the Secretariat on November 19, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns over razing down the 140 hotels in Mandarmani and said that no hotel would be demolished as it would affect the livelihoods of many in the region.

Published - November 22, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / court administration / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.