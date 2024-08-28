Calcutta High Court dismisses PIL against BJP's 'Bangla Bandh'

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) dismissed a plea against the 12-hour 'Bangla Bandh' called by the BJP since the petitioner was debarred perpetually from filing public interest litigations (PIL) before the court in a previous order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petitioner Sanjoy Das, who claimed to be a lawyer practicing at the High Court, sought that the bandh be declared illegal.

Also read: West Bengal Bandh LIVE updates: We will pass a Bill to ensure capital punishment for rapists, says Mamata Banerjee

A Division Bench, presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, dismissed the PIL, as the court in its previous order perpetually debarred Das from presenting any PIL.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, in that order rejected Mr. Das's PIL, where it held that he had made false statements about himself in that petition, seeking a change of roster of a particular judge presiding over police inaction/overaction matters.

The Bench also imposed a cost of ₹50,000 on Mr. Das in connection with that petition.

Maintaining that the petitioner has abused the process of this court, attempted to intimidate the office of the chief justice and made false statements about himself, the court dismissed the petition with exemplary cost.

The statewide shutdown, which began at 6 am, was called by the BJP in protest against Tuesday's police action on participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' or march to the secretariat, organised by the newly formed students' group Chatra Samaj over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.