Calcutta High Court directs sale of only green crackers with QR codes in West Bengal

Fire crackers being sold at Bazi Bazaar ( Cracker Market) at Tala Park in Kolkata. The Calcutta High Court had issued directions that only green crackers with QR code will be sold during this festival season. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhadauri

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government and the Pollution Control Board to ensure that only green firecrackers with QR codes were sold in the State. The Court in its order said that it hoped and trusted that the festival of lights did not become a cause for concern where the demon of pollution poisoned the air and led to irreparable damage to the health of the population at large.

“No firecrackers other than green crackers bearing QR Code would be sold in the Bazi-Bazar which is proposed to be held in Kolkata on and from 18.10.2022,” an order by division bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Ray on October 19 said.

The Court while issuing a set of directions pointed out that the directions were illustrative in nature and should be in addition to any other direction or measure taken by the Pollution Control Board and the State of West Bengal to ensure the sale and bursting of green crackers only in the State of West Bengal. The division bench also directed that the State Pollution Control Board as well as the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata should deploy an appropriate number of personnel in the Bazi Bazar to ensure implementation of the aforesaid direction.

The other directions of the Court included that the representatives of the State Pollution Control Board and the police personnel should be at liberty to inspect the firecrackers which were sold at Bazi Bazar and that the police personnel should seize any banned firecracker which were offered for sale in the bazar.

“Representatives of PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation)/ NEERI (National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute ) shall also be present at the Bazi Bazar and assist the Pollution Control Board/ police personnel to determine whether the firecrackers which are offered for sale bearing the requisite QR Code,” the order said.

The division bench also urged the State Pollution Control Board and the State of West Bengal to “undertake public awareness measures including issuance of advertisements in newspapers, announcements on radio/ television/social media platforms etc. to spread awareness with regard to restrictions on sale and bursting of crackers during the festive season and its beneficial impact on pollution and environment”.

Kolkata‘s air quality had dropped to ‘poor’ after Diwali and Kali Puja festivities last year. About 720 people were arrested in the city last year for bursting prohibited crackers.