Calcutta High Court and West Bengal government urge protesting doctors to resume duty

The West Bengal government and the Calcutta High Court urged protesting doctors to resume services in medical colleges and hospitals across the State on Tuesday, amidst widespread protests by junior doctors, medical professionals and paramedics over the rape and murder of a female doctor on duty at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).

“...We wish to observe that there is pious obligation on the part of the doctors to treat their patients, more particularly the patients who come to the Government hospital, who are not from the affluent strata of society,” a Calcutta High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said in its order on Tuesday.

“Therefore, we would appeal to the learned members of the medical profession to discuss with the senior officials of the State Government and consider calling off their agitation so that the public, who come to the hospitals for treatment are not put to prejudice,” the court said in its order.

Barring emergency admissions and scheduled procedures, medical services have significantly slowed down amidst protests at multiple hospitals since August 9, when the body of a female post-graduate trainee doctor was recovered from the seminar hall at the RGKMCH.

State Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam on Tuesday said the absence of resident doctors from emergency and out-patient departments (OPD) had severely affected patients at multiple hospitals across the State.

“We are receiving complaints from patients that they are not getting timely emergency care in many hospitals. It is our appeal to the resident doctors that they must return to duty considering the commitment shown by the State government towards proper investigation of the case as well as towards ensuring the safety and security of resident doctors,” Mr. Nigam said on Tuesday.

He said that the State government strongly condemned the incident and assured a proper investigation into the case was being carried out.

The protesting doctors said they welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s order for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident, but they said the agitation would continue and emergency services would be provided.

On Tuesday, protesting junior doctors at the RGKMCH continued demonstrations with slogans like “no safety, no duty”, while urging patients to avail the hospital’s emergency services, which remain operational. Senior doctors and faculty members joined the protests at RGKMCH, and assured junior doctors that they would continue working to ensure patients were not affected by the protest.

Rupali Modak, Associate Professor and hostel superintendent at the RGKMCH joined the protest at the hospital along with her colleagues in the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department on August 13. “95% of my department is women. I had to come to the protest. The victim needs justice, and the hospital needs more security, including proper washrooms,” Dr. Modak said.

Senior doctors at the RGKMCH on Tuesday claimed they had been working round-the-clock to keep the hospital’s emergency wing open as junior doctors have called for a cease to work. Many senior doctors came to the protest site after completing 24-hour shifts in the hospital’s emergency department. Protesting junior doctors erupted in enthusiastic cheers upon seeing their seniors.

“We want capital punishment [for the perpetrator]. The administration should take responsibility,” Professor of Surgery Bikash Chandra Ghosh, who had come to the protest site directly from 24-hour duty, said. Dr. Ghosh urged junior doctors to head back to duty, but he also sympathised with their protest for justice.

Support poured in from other departments of the hospital, including Endocrinology, Anaesthesia, ENT, and Psychiatry, as well as from faculty of other medical colleges. “All professors are in support of our movement. Some have not made it to the protest podium but they have called and voiced their support,” a student at the protest said.

Principal resigns, re-hired

On Monday morning, RGKMCH’s Principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh resigned following a severe backlash from protesting students over his remarks on the victim. Within a few hours, he was re-appointed as the Principal and Professor at another city hospital, the Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).

Students and junior doctors at the CNMC condemned his appointment. They refused to let Dr. Ghosh take charge and locked the administrative building, preventing him from entering the premises.

TMC faces the heat

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) North Kolkata MLA Swarna Kamal Saha and councillor Javed Khan reached the CNMC protest site on August 13 morning to negotiate with the agitating students. They were both met with slogans of “Go back! Go back!” Students voiced safety concerns if Dr. Ghosh were to take charge as Principal of the CNMC.

