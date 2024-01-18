Calcutta HC sets aside Suvendu’s petition seeking deferment of Mamata’s January 22 rally

January 18, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday set aside a petition by West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, seeking deferment of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Sarva Dharm (religious harmony) rally scheduled to be held in Kolkata on January 22, on the same day as the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya urged the State government to ensure that there is no breach of peace or tranquillity during the rally.

“During the rally, no speech or utterances be made hurting the sentiments of a section of the people belonging to a particular religion or sect and this shall be scrupulously followed. All persons participating in the rally must be sensitised. If violence happens organisers must be held liable,” the Bench ordered.

The State’s Advocate General informed the court that 35 applications had been received for holding programmes in Kolkata relating to the Ram Mandir consecration, and permission has been granted to hold such events between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Rallies for religious harmony

Ms. Banerjee had announced on January 16 that she would not participate in the Ayodhya consecration ceremony on January 22, and would instead visit the Kalighat temple in Kolkata on that date. The CM said that she would lead the Sarva Dharm rally, with the participation of people from different communities, adding that the procession would cover different places, including temples, churches, gurudwaras and mosques.

She had also urged Trinamool Congress leaders at the block level to organise such rallies in their areas. Observing that traffic movement is likely to be affected by the rally, the Division Bench observed that it was the duty of the State and also the Trinamool Congress to ensure that the common public is not affected, creating resentment, as it is a regular working day.

“Since instructions are given to district leaders of the party at all blocks, this may cause immense hardship to the public in the State. As of now, it appears no permission as such is granted to conduct rallies block-wise. Therefore, if any person is desirous to carry out such rally they will have to seek prior permission,” the High Court noted.

Governor seeks security report

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has sought a report from the Chief Secretary on the security measures being taken to ensure law and order on January 22. West Bengal had witnessed communal violence during a Ram Navami procession in March and April 2023. However, a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership said that by seeking such a report from the State government, the Governor was overstepping his limits.

In another development, the Calcutta High Court granted permission to the Indian Secular Front to hold a rally in Kolkata’s Esplanade area. The court fixed the number of supporters who would be allowed to participate in the gathering and emphasised that the leaders were not to make any comments to incite the gathering.