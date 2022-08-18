Calcutta HC recalls order asking appearance of TMC leader’s daughter

The allegation against Sukanya Mondal and others was that they were given jobs as primary teachers without qualifying in the TET

Shiv Sahay Singh Kolkata
August 18, 2022 20:21 IST

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal at Calcutta High Court on Thursday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday recalled its order directing that arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter and five others appear before it. The allegation against the TMC leader’s daughter Sukanya Mondal and others was that they were given jobs as primary teachers in State-run schools without qualifying in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).

Earlier, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed Ms. Mondal and five others to be present before the court. During the hearing, Justice Gangopadhyay said the supplementary affidavit of the petitioner, on the basis of which the earlier order was passed on Wednesday, could not be used in the proceedings. The court said the petitioner could file a separate case with the allegations. With the development, the judge dispensed with the appearance of the six persons, including Ms. Mondal. She had arrived at the High Court from her Bolpur residence. The decision has come as a respite to Ms. Mondal and five others.

Trinamool’s stand

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership expressed reservations over the development. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that earlier the supplementary affidavit was considered so important that these persons were asked to appear and on Thursday the order was recalled.

There were allegations of corruption in the recruitment carried out by the West Bengal School Service Commission. Former Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the teacher recruitment scam.

Ms. Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a cross-border cattle smuggling scam on August 11. Mr. Mondal, an influential TMC leader, is in the CBI custody. While being taken for a medical check-up, Mr. Mondal said his daughter had qualified in the TET examination.

 Unlike Mr. Partha Chatterjee who was dumped by the TMC after his arrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had put her weight behind the party’s Birbhum district president Mr. Mondal

