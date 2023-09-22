ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta HC grants relief to TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, rules against coercive action by ED

September 22, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Calcutta High Court on September 22 granted relief to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee, directing the ED not to take coercive steps against him in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The court, however, did not quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Mr. Banerjee.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the ED that no coercive steps can be taken against the Trinamool Congress MP based on the ECIR.

The court maintained that evidence produced by the ED was not sufficient to warrant Mr. Banerjee's arrest.

It also said that the investigation against Mr. Banerjee into the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers in government and government-sponsored schools will continue.

