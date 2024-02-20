ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta HC Division Bench allows Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

February 20, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Kolkata

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabs by some ruling TMC leaders

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on February 20 allowed Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali village, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabs by some ruling TMC leaders.

The Division Bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam refused to interfere with a single Bench order that allowed Mr. Adhikari and another BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali on February 20.

The West Bengal Government moved an appeal before the Division Bench challenging February 19th’s order of Justice Kausik Chanda.

The Division Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the BJP leader to ensure that none of the supporters or people belonging to the party accompany them, except security personnel, who have been deployed for them.

