Calcutta HC directs SSKM Hospital to file report on scam accused availing medical facility

January 05, 2024 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Director of Institute Of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER) also referred Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM) Hospital on allegation that the State run health facility is providing safe shelter to accused in school jobs scam.

A division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya passed the order while hearing public interest litigation that patients are facing difficulties to the prolonged stay of high-profile and politically influential persons at the hospital.

“Allegation is, you are sheltering them, as a result of which, the entire infrastructure gets blocked and a third party who is suffering will not be given treatment because a battery of doctors are behind this influential people... It is a very serious allegation against you... File an affidavit giving a list of influential persons in hospital... They say that the doctors are helpless,“ the Chief Justice orally observed.

The Court directed the director of IPGMER and SSKM hospital, Kolkata to file a report as to the facilities available and to how long such facilities have been availed by the various patients and a brief note on their health conditions. “After such report in filed in the form of an affidavit, the Court will hear the learned Advocate General and proceed further in the matter,” the Court’s order said.

The development comes at a time when Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias ‘Kalighat er Kaku’ (uncle from Kalighat)‘, an accused in the school job scam undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital, was on Thursday made to record his voice sample.

The accused voice samples were recorded by the Enforcement Directorate investigating the school job scam at the ESI Joka Hospital. The recording will be sent to Central Forensic Laboratory. The central investigation agency has been trying to record Mr. Bhadra voice for the past several months.

Mr. Bhadra was arrested in May last year for his alleged involvement in the illegal appointments made in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal. He had described Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee as his boss and said that nobody can touch him.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that since Mr. Bhadra has started to sing it is a matter of days before the top leaders of Trinamool Congress are behind the bars.