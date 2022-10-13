Calcutta HC directs setting up of SIT to probe Ekbalpore violence

The Bench said a comprehensive report shall be filed by the CoP with regard to the progress in the investigation of the cases. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) of experienced police officers headed by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police to investigate the clashes between two groups at Ekbalpore in the city on Sunday.

A Division Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Roy, taking note of a report by the State that the area is at present peaceful, choose not to pass any order with regard to deployment of Central forces for maintenance of peace and tranquility.

“Special Investigation Team shall conduct the investigation in an effective and efficient manner and take all necessary and prompt steps for preservation and analysis of electronic evidence including video footages of the incident. They shall take prompt measures for apprehension of the miscreants who are responsible for the commission of the offences. In addition to the investigation of the cases, Commissioner of Police [CoP] shall take necessary measures for prevention of similar offences and spread of communal hatred in the area,” the order by the Division Bench said.

The court did not express any opinion on demands of the petitioners that National Investigating Agency be allowed to investigate the matter.

‘Ensure communal harmony’

The court while stressing that victims of crime should be promptly and adequately compensated for their loss, directed the State Government to ensure that communal harmony in the area is restored and all ameliorative measures are undertaken to “instil feelings of harmony and fraternity amongst all sections of the society”.

The Bench said a comprehensive report shall be filed by the CoP with regard to the progress in the investigation of the cases; law and order situation in the area; measures taken to prevent similar offences; and steps taken to protect life and property of the victims.

“State Government shall submit a report disclosing the following: – i) Steps taken for compensation and/or rehabilitation of the victims of crime; ii) Measures to restore communal peace and tranquility in the area. Reports shall be filed on the adjourned date,” the order said. The matter will again come up for hearing two weeks after the ongoing Puja vacation.

Five cases lodged, 45 arrested

Meanwhile, Kolkata CoP Vineet Kumar Goyal said five cases have been lodged and 45 persons arrested over the violence. “In the entire incident, only two civilians had sustained minor injuries. Some policemen while protecting lives of people sustained minor injuries,” Mr. Goyal said.

He said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC have been imposed in the area and there are police pickets as well.

“We are identifying trouble mongers through CCTV footages. There is absolute normalcy. Five to six shops were partly damaged and an abandoned goomty [guard post] was set on fire. People have been given immediate relief,” Mr. Goyal said.

Trouble started when flags were put up in the Mayurbhanj area of Mominpur under Ekbalpore police station in the city when Milad-un-Nabi was being observed on the night of October 8. The next evening, on October 9, clashes erupted during which stones were pelted, crude bombs were hurled and shops and vehicles and motor bikes attacked.