Calcutta High Court directs removal of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act advertisements

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to remove all advertisements against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from public platforms.

Hearing a number of public interest litigation petitions clubbed together on the CAA, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Thottathil B. Nair Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed that such advertisements would not be given by the government till further orders.

After the Act was passed in Parliament earlier this month, an advertisement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the form of video messages saying the NRC and the CAA would not be implemented were aired on news channels.

The court said the Internet services should be restored in all areas of the State as the Director General of Police had said that the situation was peaceful. In regard to damage to railway property in the violence during the anti-CAA protests that was reported from certain parts of the State, the court directed the railways to submit a report.

The matter will come up for hearing again before the Bench on January 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar faced protests from students when he went to Jadavpur University. He was struck in the car for more than half an hour before being taken into the administrative building.

The BJP took out a rally in the city in support of the CAA from Subodh Mullick square to Shyambazar. It was led by party’s working president J.P. Nadda.