Calcutta HC asks police to add murder charges in IIT KGP student Faizan Ahmed’s death

June 06, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the police to add charges for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the death of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said that the time had come to add Section 302 and identify the accused. The court had directed a second post mortem of the body which was exhumed from Assam and brought to Kolkata.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory has asked one week to submit the viscera report. The court also came down heavily on the IIT-KGP administration. “The institute seems to have influenced the first autopsy report because the way head injury was avoided in the report creates doubt of suspicion,” the court said.

It directed the investigating officer to collect the forensic report and directed the State government to make speedy arrangements to send the body to Dibrugarh. The matter will come up for hearing on Friday.

The court on April 25 directed that a second post-mortem be conducted on the body of Faizan, a third-year mechanical engineering student who was found dead at the institute’s hostel on October 14. The family members approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a probe into the death.

In February this year, Justice Mantha ordered a forensic probe. The court engaged Ajay Kumar Gupta, formerly associated with the Department of Forensic and State Medicine, Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, to conduct the inquiry. During the hearings in the past the High Court had described the development as a clear case of ragging, and rapped IIT-KGP authorities for not taking adequate steps to prevent it.