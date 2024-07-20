Calcutta HC allows BJP rally at Kolkata’s Victoria House, but with conditions

The Calcutta High Court on Friday gave permission to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold a rally next to Kolkata’s Victoria House but imposed several conditions. The BJP’s proposal to hold a meeting in the heart of the city outside the headquarters of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) on July 22 was not allowed by the Kolkata Police.

The BJP approached the High Court which allowed the party to “hold the rally with not more than 1,000 number of supporters” on July 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, in his order, fixed the route of the rally from 6, Muralidhar Sen Lane, the BJP headquarters, to Victoria House, and added that the petitioner shall abide by all the conditions for holding such rallies.

The other conditions imposed by the court said that the rally should not cause any undue obstruction to the public and the police authorities must make necessary arrangements for security with adequate personnel to ensure peace.

The counsels appearing for the State government pointed out that since there is no tariff hike by the CESC, the question of any demonstration for hike in the power rates does not arise. The State government’s counsel observed that the permission should be given to hold a meeting on Sunday.

The court noted that there are several instances regarding processions, rallies and meetings which are held at regular intervals in the State and in Kolkata. The development comes at a time when preparations are on for the annual Martyr’s Day observed by the Trinamool Congress in front of Victoria House on July 21.

Commenting on the High Court’s order, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “It has become a trend that for holding every rally the BJP has to approach the Calcutta High Court.”

Abhishek returns

General secretary of the Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Friday. Mr. Banerjee had taken a break after the Lok Sabha elections and has not been engaged in activities of the party over the past few weeks. There have been speculations in political circles about his participation in the rally on Sunday.

The rally is said to be crucial as the party workers are keenly awaiting the political message of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a more-than-satisfactory performance in the Lok Sabha election in which the Trinamool won 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the State.