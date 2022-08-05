CAA likely to be implemented in Bengal by December 2022, claims BJP MLA

The introduction of Citizenship Amendment Act was faced with widespread protests. | Photo Credit: JAMES S

August 05, 2022 21:47 IST

Asim Sarkar heads the refugee cell of the party in the State

A BJP MLA from West Bengal has stoked a fresh controversy by saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is likely to be implemented in the State by December 2022

Asim Sarkar, BJP MLA from Haringhata, heads the refugee cell of the party in West Bengal. “The process of implementation of the CAA is set to start soon. The CAA will be rolled out in the State by December,” Mr. Sarkar said on Friday.

The MLA who represents Haringhata constituency in Nadia district had in the past been vocal about the implementation of the CAA in the State. Mr. Sarkar, who represents a constituency with a large number of Matua voters, had said the BJP would suffer electoral setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if the CAA was not implemented in the State.

Matuas are a sect of Hindus who have migrated from Bangladesh and have supported the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly polls. Mr. Sarkar stressed that the implementation of the CAA was essential to “meet the aspirations of the people, particularly Hindu refugees in bordering districts”.

Not only Mr. Asim Sarkar but leaders from the Matua-dominated region, including party MP from Bongaon and Union Minister Santanu Thakur had also stressed on the implementation of the CAA. The CAA issue had featured in the discussion between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari recently. The Home Minister during his visit to the State in May this year had stressed on the implementation of the CAA. “The CAA was, is and will remain a reality,” the Home Minister had said.

Despite the BJP MLA’s claims, many in the party are not convinced. BJP MLA and party’s chief whip Manoj Tigga said the CAA was a Central Act and it cannot be that it is implemented in West Bengal and not in the rest of the country.