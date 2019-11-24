Bypolls to three Bengal Assembly seats today

Bypolls to three Assembly seats — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur, in south Bengal, and Kaliaganj in north Bengal — will be held on Monday. The results will be declared on November 28.

The elections are significant for three reasons. This is the first time that the Left Front and the Congress have tied up officially after the 2016 Assembly poll.

Also, they are the first elections following the Ayodhya verdict and the Union Home Minister’s announcement of a countrywide National Register of Citizens.

The Congress has put up Left-backed candidates in Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar. The Kaliaganj Assembly segment, once considered a Congress bastion led by former Union Minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi, gave the BJP a huge lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The Congress, backed by the Left, had won the seat in 2016.

In 2016, BJP State president Dilip Ghosh had won the Kharagpur Sadar seat by a slender margin. The Trinamool Congress finished a distant third. However, Mr. Ghosh polled 58% of the votes in the [Kharagpur Sadar] segment in 2019. The Trinamool won Karimpur with about 15,000 votes over its nearst rival in both the 2016 and 2019 polls. The Left Front has put up its candidate, backed by the Congress, in the seat now.