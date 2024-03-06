GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Buses taking Sandeshkhali women to PM Modi’s rally in West Bengal’s Barasat stopped over ‘security protocol’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located

March 06, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India’s first underwater metro, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India’s first underwater metro, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A few buses in which women of Sandeshkhali were travelling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Barasat on March 6 were allegedly stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol".

Mr. Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Kachari Maidan in Barasat, the district headquarters town of North 24 Parganas where Sandeshkhali is located.

The State BJP made arrangements for buses to take the women of Sandeshkhali, who were allegedly tortured by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, to the rally venue, around 80 km away.

"The buses were first stopped at the Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, and then again at Airport Gate 1 on the way to Barasat, citing security protocol. The police are trying to stop us from going to the PM's rally," a BJP leader on one of the buses alleged.

Police, however, said that traffic movement on the stretch was restricted due to "security protocol" as the Prime Minister will travel by that road to Barasat.

"The traffic movement on the entire stretch has been restricted due to security reasons," a police officer said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had earlier said that if the women of Sandeshkhali wanted, the BJP would facilitate a meeting between them and the Prime Minister.

West Bengal / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / All India Trinamool Congress

