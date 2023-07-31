 Buddhadeb weaned off invasive ventilation, Mamata pays a visit

July 31, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Kolkata

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on July 31 successfully “weaned off Invasive ventilation” and is presently on “non-invasive ventilator support”, a statement from the private health facility, where he is undergoing treatment said. During the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Mr. Bhattacharjee and inquired about his health.

“He was in a conscious state and waved at me. The treatment is going on and medical board has also been set up,” Ms. Banerjee told journalists at the private health facility. The Chief Minister thanked the authorities at Woodlands Hospital and said that the infrastructure of the hospital has improved.

Meanwhile, a press statement from the hospital said that the overall clinical status of former Chief Minister remains stable and he is under close monitoring. “A CT Thorax was done today [Monday] morning. Relevant conservative medical management being continued. His overall clinical status remains stable and is under close monitoring,” the statement added.

Mr. Bhattacharjee (79) was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure. He was put on invasive ventilation on July 30. Doctors treating him said that they were satisfied with the health parameters and next 24 hours are crucial and he will remain under close observation. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is keeping a close watch on his progress.

Over the past two days politicians across political lines, including Governor of the State C.V. Ananda Bose, have called on the veteran communist leader and wished for his speedy recovery.

Mr. Bhattacharjee, who was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been unwell for the past few years. Along with failing eyesight the former Chief Minister is suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and has been away from public life for some time. Mr. Bhattacharjee in September 2019, was admitted to the hospital with breathing problems and his health improved after medical intervention.

