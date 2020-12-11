Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s health condition improves

Kolkata:

Former Bengal CM placed on non-invasive ventilation

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Friday showed signs of improvement as he was taken off a mechanical ventilator and placed on a non-invasive ventilator.

“We have successfully extubated him at 1130am. We observed and waited for his body’s acceptance of this process of weaning off the mechanical ventilation, back to his lungs working on its own and the tolerance back to non-invasive ventilation,” a statement issued by the Woodlands Hospital said.

The hospital authorities also added that the veteran Communist leader met his wife and daughter and communicated with them satisfactorily. Vital health parameters such as blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation are stable, and Mr. Bhattacharjee has shown signs of improvement in almost all clinical aspects.

The 76-year-old leader was admitted to the private hospital on December 8 with acute breathing distress and in an unconscious state. He is a patient of advanced COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).