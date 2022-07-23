BSF seizes 41.49 kgs gold along India-Bangladesh border

The seizure took place near Gunarmath Border outpost under Bongaon Police station, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district

The seizure took place near Gunarmath Border outpost under Bongaon Police station, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district

In one of the biggest seizure of gold along the India-Bangladesh border, South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Forest (BSF) has seized 41.49 kgs of gold valuing ₹21.22 crore. This may be the highest ever gold seized in one instance along the eastern border of the country.

The seizure took place near Gunarmath Border outpost under Bongaon Police station, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

“At around 18.30 hrs, the ambush party witnessed the movement of about 7-8 suspected smugglers crossing the international border by a wooden country made boat over Ichhamati River and entering inside the Indian territory with some bags. On being challenged by the ambush party, they tried to confront the BSF troops, but the BSF Jawans quickly moved forward and the smugglers jumped into the river and reiterated back to the Bangladesh side, leaving behind all the goods,” a press statement by the BSF, South Bengal Frontier said.

While all the smugglers jumped into the water and fled from the spot, bags were seized from which 321 gold biscuits, 4 gold bars, 1 gold coin were recovered along with a wooden boat. “ This is the biggest seizure of gold by any agency along the eastern theatre. The success of the operation proves that our forces are vigilant and the intelligence network is running,” said Amrish Kumar Arya, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF .

During the year 2021, the South Bengal Frontier had seized 30.45 kgs of gold in the entire year. The South Bengal Frontier guards from Sundarbans to Malda, a stretch of 913 kms, where a significant part of the international border is riverine.