BSF detects IEDs in Odisha

A major tragedy was averted when Border Security Force personnel deployed in Swabhiman Anchal, a hotbed of Left Wing Extremists in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, detected and defused seven improvised explosive devices on Tuesday.

The devices were buried near a bridge under a tree. According to the BSF, an intelligence-based operation was launched in Swabhiman Anchal close to the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday.

“The team cordoned off the area and defused the IEDs,” the BSF said.