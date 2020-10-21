Kolkata

BSF detects IEDs in Odisha

One of the seven IEDs which were defused by the BSF personnel.  

A major tragedy was averted when Border Security Force personnel deployed in Swabhiman Anchal, a hotbed of Left Wing Extremists in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, detected and defused seven improvised explosive devices on Tuesday.

The devices were buried near a bridge under a tree. According to the BSF, an intelligence-based operation was launched in Swabhiman Anchal close to the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday.

“The team cordoned off the area and defused the IEDs,” the BSF said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 1:21:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/bsf-detects-ieds-in-odisha/article32904716.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY