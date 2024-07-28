Bring back Netaji’s remains from Japan, grandnephew appeals to PM

The grandnephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose, on July 28 appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the “mortal remains of Netaji“ from the Renkoji temple in Japan by August 18.

“Efforts must be made to bring the mortal remains of an immortal Hero to his home country- India, the land he liberated. My humble appeal to you is to bring back the mortal remains of Netaji from Renkoji to India by 18 August 2024,” Mr. Bose wrote in a letter to Mr. Modi.

Mr. Bose said that after the release of several reports “it is evident that Netaji perished on 18 August 1945”. “It is, therefore imperative that a final statement is made from the Government of India, so that false narratives about the Liberator of India are laid to rest,” he said.

Mr. Bose, a former vice-president of West Bengal BJP and now convener of The Open Platform for Netaji, told The Hindu that it was unfortunate that the Centre was maintaining silence over the demands to bring Netaji’s remains to the country.

“Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff has also raised the demand for bringing Netaji’s remains to India. I have been also raising the issue for the past three years,” he said.

Mr. Bose said if the government had difficulty in bringing back the remains it should inform the people about it. He added that the Government of India was paying for the upkeep of the mortal remains of Netaji at the Renkoji temple.

Mr. Bose, in the letter, said the circumstances of Netaji’s death in an air crash while leaving Taiwan in a Japanese military aircraft in the aftermath of Japan’s surrender in August 1945 was seen by many as just another ruse to escape his enemies.

“Close family members including beloved brother Sarat Chandra Bose under British detention in south India and widow Emilie in Vienna, continued to yearn for Subhas’s return; but neither at any time had any definite knowledge of Subhas being alive after 18 August 1945,” he said.

Mr. Modi had in October 2015 announced declassification of files on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. A statue of Netaji was unveiled at India Gate in September 2022.