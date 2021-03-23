Boy killed in crude bomb explosion in Bengal

Kolkata

23 March 2021 01:01 IST

A seven-year-old boy was killed and another boy sustained injuries when a crude bomb exploded in the Rashidpur area in Bardhaman town on Monday. The bomb was kept in a bag and the children accidentally came in contact with it while playing on the street.

Locals took the children to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Afroz (7), while Sheikh Ibrahim (9) is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Election Commission has sought a report from the district administration over the incident. The incident has sparked fresh fears of violence five days before West Bengal is going to polls. The eight-phase polls will begin from March 27.

