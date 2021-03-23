Kolkata

Boy killed in crude bomb explosion in Bengal

A seven-year-old boy was killed and another boy sustained injuries when a crude bomb exploded in the Rashidpur area in Bardhaman town on Monday. The bomb was kept in a bag and the children accidentally came in contact with it while playing on the street.

Locals took the children to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Afroz (7), while Sheikh Ibrahim (9) is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Election Commission has sought a report from the district administration over the incident. The incident has sparked fresh fears of violence five days before West Bengal is going to polls. The eight-phase polls will begin from March 27.

Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | Congress manifesto promises monthly support to poor families

W.B. Assembly polls | BJP making false poll promise of free ration, will not fulfil it: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP’s manifesto for Bengal promises job quota for women, CAA

West Bengal Assmebly elections | Modi, Mamata trade barbs on campaign trail

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata blames self for not recognising 'true face' of Adhikari family

TMC MP Sisir Adhikari present at Amit Shah rally, says he was pushed towards BJP

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bowl out BJP in Bengal to defeat them nationally, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | The road to the Matua vote is through Dhaka

West Bengal Assembly polls | 25% candidates in Phase-I of Bengal elections have declared criminal records, says ADR report

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Free polls not possible with a biased Election Commission, says Trinamool

Saradha scam | TMC leader Madan Mitra deposes before ED

Cattle smuggling case: Trinamool leader’s property attached

West Bengal Assembly polls | Don’t vote for Left and Congress, Mamata tells “Marxist friends”

West Bengal Assembly polls | Over 50,000 personnel deployed, says CRPF chief

West Bengal Assembly polls | Two BJP candidates decline nomination

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP announces 148 candidates; Mukul Roy fielded from Krishnanagar Uttar

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In West Bengal, there is a syndicate raj, goonda raj, mafia raj, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi takes a dig at Trinamool’s poll slogan

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 10 years on, Mamata pushes tough rebranding
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2021 1:01:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/boy-killed-in-crude-bomb-explosion-in-bengal/article34136045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY