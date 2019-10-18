Border Guard Bangladesh blames BSF for firing that killed personnel

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has denied that the Bangladeshi force opened fire on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel killing one on Thursday in Jalangi area of Murshidabad in central Bengal.

The BSF had alleged that the BGB opened fire on them on river Padma killing one head constable.

Now, a BGB statement has claimed that the BSF opened fire.

Three Indian “engine boats” with fishermen entered the Bangladesh territory, approximately 350 yards from the zero line of the India-Bangladesh riverine border, the BGB statement claimed.

The area falls under Rajshahi battalion of the BGB. The intention of the fishermen was to catch Hilsha fish which are about to lay eggs, which has a demand in the Indian market. The fishermen were apprehended by a team consisting members from Bangladesh’ fisheries department and BGP officials.

One fisherman was taken into custody, while the rest fled, the BGP claimed.

The BGB patrol later “stopped four BSF members…after they intruded approximately 650 yards into Bangladesh territory at the confluence of river Boral at Shahriaghat area of Charghat upazila, Rajshahi, on a speed boat,” the BGB statement said. One of the BSF members was in uniform while the rest were wearing t-shirts and shorts, it said.

“It also needs to be noted that they were armed. After the BSF members tried to forcibly take away the detained Indian fisherman, the BGB patrol team informed them that he will be handed over through a flag meeting as per the rules.”

“Moreover, BGB members told them (BSF members) that they would also be handed over to the BSF following the same procedure as they had also intruded into the Bangladesh territory.”

Apparently the BSF members “panicked” and “tried to leave the spot with the detained fisherman.” “At this time, BSF members, being agitated opened fire and headed back to the Indian Territory while firing. Then the BGB members also opened fire in self-defence,” the statement claimed.

According to the BSF, a flag meeting was called to defuse tension but it could not be completed.

“During the flag meeting, BGB party commander informed that they can release the Indian fisherman after getting orders from their headquarters. BSF party waited for considerable time. During flag meeting, BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman,” the BSF statement noted on Thursday.

When the BSF party was on its way back, there was firing from the Bangladesh side, causing injury to head constable Vijay Bhan and boatman-crew Rajbir Singh. Mr. Bhan succumbed to his injuries.

However, both sides have now agreed to investigate the incident separately and convened a separate flag meeting later which went off peacefully.