The body of a four-year-old was found in a canal near Anandapur in the East Kolkata Township on Thursday (August 22, 2024) morning.

A day before, his grandmother, a 55-year-old woman, had been found dead in the bushes in the same area in Nonadanga.

A driver, reportedly a tenant at the house of the deceased woman in Tiljala, was arrested in connection with her murder. His aide, a minor, was also detained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.