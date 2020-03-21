Bodoland council polls deferred

GUWAHATI

21 March 2020 01:34 IST

Arunachal Pradesh postpones municipal and panchayat elections

The State Election Commissioner has deferred the elections to the 40-seat Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections were scheduled on April 4, according to the SEC notification on March 11.

“We have issued a notification for postponing of the BTC polls. The elections stand deferred after the last date of withdrawal of nominations tomorrow (March 21),” State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar told The Hindu.

Political parties and local authorities across the four districts — Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar and Udalguri — under BTC have been asked to stop election campaigns and rallies by Sunday.

“A fresh date for polling and the go-ahead for the resumption of campaigns will be announced in the near future,” an election official said.

The Assam government had on Friday morning requested the State Election Commission to consider postponing the BTC polls because of the need to minimise the gathering of people as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.

The request was made after Governor Jagdish Mukhi, who is the constitutional head of Sixth Schedule areas such as BTC, had suggested postponement of thepolls.

The Arunachal Pradesh government also deferred the municipal and panchayat elections that were due by May.

The frontier State’s Health Department had on Wednesday advised the State government to put on hold the municipal and panchayat polls.