GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blaze at vest factory in Kolkata; 30 fire tenders deployed

According to a senior officer, at least 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the flames, believed to have originated from an adjacent ice cream factory.

Published - July 12, 2024 02:20 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A massive fire broke out at a vest manufacturing unit and warehouse in Kolkata’s Dumdum area, on July 12, 2024.

A massive fire broke out at a vest manufacturing unit and warehouse in Kolkata’s Dumdum area, on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“A massive fire broke out at a vest manufacturing unit and warehouse in the city’s Dumdum area in the early hours of Friday (July 12),” police said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the blaze, which started at around 3 a.m. at Nagerbazar on Jessore Road, near Sarojini Naidu College.

According to a senior officer, at least 30 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the flames, believed to have originated from an adjacent ice cream factory.

Local residents pitched in to assist firefighters, who have been struggling for more than seven hours to bring the blaze under control.

"The presence of inflammable material contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. There were reports of a few explosions from inside. Our firefighters are working to contain it," the officer told PTI.

"The fire has not spread and is under control. It may take some time more to douse it completely," he said, adding that that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. State Fire Minister Sujit Bose is at the spot to supervise the operation.

The area, home to several warehouses and small manufacturing units, posed additional challenges for firefighters battling to prevent the fire from spreading. As a precautionary measure, power supply in the area has been cut off, with the entire vicinity enveloped in thick black smoke.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.