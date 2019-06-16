BJYM leader killed, body dumped under sand

The body of a BJP youth wing functionary was on Saturday found under a heap of sand in Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) R.S. Narwariya said Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Rishab Jain was first hit with a hard object on the neck and face and then the body was dumped under a heap of sand in the town’s Swargdari area.

Bike, slipper found

“Jain’s family filed a missing complaint after he did not return home on Friday morning. They started looking for him and found his motorcycle and a blood-stained slipper close to where the body was found,” Bargi City Superintendent of Police Ravi Chauhan said.

The officials said that they were trying to identify the people Jain was last seen with on Thursday night.

Madhya Pradesh ABVP president Abhilash Pandey said that Jain was the president of the BJYM Bhedaghat unit.

ABVP threatens stir

“‘The end’ was written on top of the sand pile from where Jain’s body was found. We have asked the police to find the culprits in 48 hours or else we will start a massive agitation,” said Mr. Pandey.

The police said Jain ran a marble artefacts shop in Panchavati area of Bhedaghat.