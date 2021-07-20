BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari says he has details of phone calls made by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to police

Video of his address to party supporters surfaces on social media

Amidst the Pegasus spyware row, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari has said he has details of telephone conversations between Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and police officers.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Mr. Adhikari is seen making the remarks at a recent public gathering in Purba Medinipur district while addressing party supporters.

“Those who call you from nephew’s office [Abhishek Banerjee’ s office], I have phone numbers, call records and everything. If you have State government, then we have Central government,” Mr. Adhikari is heard saying.

The remarks were directed at police officers, officers in charge of police stations and District Superintendents of Police.

The BJP leader said that once a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation was ordered into the post-poll violence, the State government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would not be able save the police officers.

Interestingly, the remarks come at a time when there are reports of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s name figuring in the list of potential or actual targets for spying by Israeli company NSO’s Pegasus Spyware.

“Two Minutes of SILENCE for the SORE LOSERS! Despite ALLIES like ED, CBI, NIA, IT, ECI , @BJP4India’s money + might and #PegasusSpying Mr. @AmitShah couldn’t save his face in #BengalElections2021.Please COME Prepared with Better RESOURCES in 2024!,” Mr. Banerjee had tweeted on Monday.