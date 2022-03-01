BJP’s bandh evokes lukewarm response in West Bengal 

Normal life in West Bengal was hardly affected on Monday by the 12-hour bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party to protest the violence and irregularities during civic polls on Sunday. Though the bandh evoked a lukewarm response, BJP workers took to the streets and clashed with police in Kolkata and other parts of the State in their attempts to enforce the bandh.

BJP supporters tried to disrupt traffic at prominent intersections of the city at Hazra, Khidirpur, Baranagar, Behala and Jadavpur. The police foiled their attempt, took the BJP workers in custody and at some places used force to disperse them. During the 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. bandh, the BJP supporters tried to disrupt local train services in Hooghly district and traffic in Howarh near Howrah Bridge. At several places attempts were made to disrupt private and public bus services and in a few places BJP supporters tried to close shops forcibly. . At several places in the districts including at Siliguri in north Bengal and Durgapur in Paschim Bardhman and Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, BJP workers tried to use force to enforce the bandh. Sliiguri BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh and party State president Sukanta Majumdar were among those who hit the streets in support of the bandh and got into a scuffle with police.

Leaders of the Left parties and Congress did not support the BJP’s call for bandh but they also protested against the violence and irregularities during the civic polls. Left Front chairperson Biman Basu and Congress leader Asit Mitra were among those who held protests outside the office of West Bengal State Election Commission in Kolkata.

Despite the protests by the Opposition parties, the State Election Commission ( SEC) ordered a re-polling on only two booths on Tuesday. The leadership of BJP, Left parties and Congress said that there was evidence of irregularities from hundreds of booths and described the decision as “laughable” . Elections were held on Sunday across 11,000 polling booths. Counting of votes for the 107 civic bodies will be held on March 2.

Governor summons State Election Commissioner

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned State Election Commissioner Saurabh Das and sought details about the civic polls.

“SEC Shri Saurab Das briefed Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar for over an hour regarding issues connected to municipal poll process. SEC has been indicated to take all steps to ensure poll fairness and not holding elections to Howrah Municipality is failure of constitutional duty,” the Governor said. Earlier on Sunday, Mr. Dhankhar had said that the State Election Commissioner had “ virtually abdicated his constitutional responsibility” .