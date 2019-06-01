BJP worker’s murder: main accused held

The main accused in the killing of a close aide of Amethi MP Smriti Irani was arrested on Friday following an encounter with the police here, officials said.

Wasim was held in Shalhapur area under the Jamo police station area on Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said.

Wasim has suffered gunshot injuries, said the ASP.

He added that the Jamo police station in-charge also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight.

A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra Singh of Baraulia village on May 25. Ramchandra, Dharmanath, Naseem and Golu were arrested earlier.