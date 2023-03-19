HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will be finished for misusing central agencies: Akhilesh Yadav

Mr. Yadav also pressed for the caste census, which he said would be a major issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

March 19, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav greets during the party’s National Executive meeting, in Kolkata on Saturday. Party National Vice-President Kiranmoy Nanda was also seen.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav greets during the party’s National Executive meeting, in Kolkata on Saturday. Party National Vice-President Kiranmoy Nanda was also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asserted that the BJP would be politically finished in the days to come, “just like the Congress”, for “misusing” central agencies against opposition parties.

Mr. Yadav also pressed for the caste census, which he said would be a major issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Earlier, the Congress used to misuse the central agencies, and now BJP is doing the same. Congress is now finished. The BJP, too, will meet a similar fate,” he told a press conference here.

He claimed that Congress during the UPA-2 regime had promised to conduct a caste census, but later “backtracked”. "We want the BJP-led central government to conduct the caste census. Several leaders have been demanding it. But like the Congress, the saffron party is also not keen on conducting it," Mr. Yadav said.

Asked what would be the formula of the proposed opposition front ahead of the general elections, Mr. Yadav said it won't be disclosed.

"We won't reveal the formula of the opposition front; the goal is to defeat the BJP," he said.

Related Topics

Kolkata

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.