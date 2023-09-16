HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP, Trinamool councillors engage in scuffle in KMC house

Videos of the brawl showed Trinamool councillor Asim Basu pushing BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh which led to an altercation between members of the two parties

September 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Councillors of the Trinamool Congress and BJP get into a scuffle during a session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Councillors of the Trinamool Congress and BJP get into a scuffle during a session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Friday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Councillors of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Friday got embroiled in an ugly scuffle during an ongoing session of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Videos of the brawl showed Trinamool councillor Asim Basu pushing BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh which led to an altercation between members of the two parties.

The KMC, which administers the civic areas in Kolkata and is the biggest municipal corporation of the State, was in session when its chairperson Mala Roy commented, “It is surprising that the Opposition does not have questions for the session.” The BJP representatives responded by calling Trinamool members “thieves” which precipitated the situation, according to the ruling party councillors.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Ghosh said, “They are attackers. They attacked.” He alleged that issues relating to irregularities in buying uniforms for children of schools administered by the KMC were raised by the Opposition and the “attack” was the result of it. 

KMC Mayor and senior Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim expressed regret over the developments in the KMC House. “It should not have happened. However, there must be some limit to uncivilised behavior. Each of us has a social standing and people cannot make such allegations,” the Mayor said referring to allegations made by the BJP councillors. Mr. Basu too denied allegations of pushing the BJP councillor.

The KMC is administered by the Trinamool which enjoys a huge majority. The ruling party has 135 councillors while the BJP has just three in the 144-member body. Along with Mr. Ghosh, BJP councillor Vijay Ojha was also involved in the scuffle.

In the past there were similar instances in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly where the MLAs of the Treasury Benches and Opposition came face to face and got embroiled in scuffles.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.