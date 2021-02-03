BJP to set off yatras in Bengal

The BJP will be unleashing its campaign big guns in West Bengal with the launch of a series of “Parivartan Rath Yatras”. Party president J.P. Nadda will flag off the first one on February 6 from Nabadwip, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the second one from Cooch Behar on February 11. In all, five yatras will cover all the Assembly constituencies of the State.
Plans for the yatras were finalised on Tuesday evening at a meeting of the State core committee in New Delhi. The yatras and their routes will cohere to the five organisational areas decided upon earlier and under the charge of senior BJP leaders.
Interestingly, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, who is also in charge of the State, on behalf of the party, said that there would now be a stop to large-scale joinings in the party from the Trinamool Congress or other parties.
“We don’t want the BJP to turn into the ‘B’ Team of the Trinamool. We dont want TMC leaders who do not have a clean image or are involved in illegal activities to join our party. Therefore, we do not want to conduct mass joining any more. From now on, there will be selective joinings only, after scrutiny,” he stated.
Apart from the stated reason, murmurings of discontent in local leadership of the BJP had led to this decision, said a source.
