BJP, RSS plan to abolish reservations, alleges Selja

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have been conspiring to abolish SC, ST and OBC reservations in the country and in this line, the State’s BJP-JJP government had recently decided that the benefit of reservations will not be applicable in promotion system.
“Provision for promotion through roster system was made by the Haryana government by an order on November 15, 2018, but the current government has issued new order on June 23, withdrawing the 2018 order. According to the previous order, SC, BC employees were to be promoted through the roster system as per reservations policy. But the instructions were not implemented in any department and now this decision has exposed the anti-reservation mindset of the Haryana government,” said Ms. Selja, addressing a video press conference here.
“The Central government should clarify its views on this subject. The 117th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2012, should be passed and the SC, ST, OBC reservation should be inserted in the 9th schedule of the Constitution,” she added.
