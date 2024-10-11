ADVERTISEMENT

BJP President J.P. Nadda asserts that BJP is ‘fighting for justice in Bengal’

Published - October 11, 2024 05:39 pm IST - KOLKATA

BJP President Nadda vows to fight injustice in West Bengal, addressing Durga Puja event and medical college murder

Moyurie Som

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda interacts with eminent personalities from various fields, at Rajarhat Newtown in Kolkata on Thursday (October 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

As protests continue over the R. G. Kar rape and murder case in Kolkata, Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda has said the BJP is committed to fighting injustice in West Bengal. He was speaking in Kolkata on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

Speaking at a Durga Puja event at Kolkata’s Santosh Mitra Square, Mr. Nadda affirmed the BJP’s “commitment to fighting injustice in West Bengal.”

“Ma Durga’s blessings have infused us with the vigour needed to fight injustice and the strength needed to stand up for what is just… In Bengal, our fight for justice will go on and injustice will be annihilated,” he said.

BJP condemns police action against student protests in Kolkata

Mr. Nadda was on a day-long trip to Kolkata which started Thursday (October 10, 2024) morning. He was accompanied by Leader of the Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. He visited the Ramakrishna Mission’s headquarters at Belur Math in Howrah for Saptami and subsequently the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, which BJP leader Sajal Ghosh heads.

On the same day, at a different event at The Westin in Kolkata, Mr Nadda spoke about the murder at R. G. Kar Medical College where on August 9, a female doctor was raped and killed while on duty.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections: After Haryana, BJP will sweep upcoming polls also: J. P. Nadda

“This is lawlessness, jungleraaj,” Mr Nadda said, adding that women are not safe in West Bengal, despite there being a woman CM.

“This is Trinamool culture, this threat culture, this hooliganism, this goondaism, this cut money culture, all these are associated with the Trinamool Congress,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (October 10, 2024), an indefinite hunger strike by seven junior doctors entered its fifth day, with one of them experiencing a serious deterioration in health.

