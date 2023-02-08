BJP MLAs walk out during Bengal Governor’s maiden address to Assembly

February 08, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Kolkata

BJP legislators tried to disrupt West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s maiden address in the State Assembly as they protested against “corruption” by the ruling Trinamool Congress. The MLAs raised slogans and tore papers in the House after the Governor finished obituary references, just as he started highlighting the achievements of the Trinamool Congress. government.

The slogan shouting continued as the Governor went ahead with his address amidst the din. After several minutes, the BJP MLAs walked out of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, protesting against the contents of the Governor’s address.

The BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari continued with the protests in the premises of the House and waved posters at the Governor when he left the House after finishing his speech. While the slogans and the posters were targeted at the Trinamool Congress, some slogans were also directed at the Governor.

This was the Mr. Bose’s first address to the State Assembly since taking charge as the Governor of the State in November 2022. The developments in the State Assembly on Wednesday were in contrast to what happened during the start of last year’s Budget Session on March 7, 2022, when the BJP legislators supported the then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the members of the Treasury Benches prevented Mr. Dhankhar from leaving the House without reading his address.

“We don’t want to blame the Governor. Instead of following the path shown by Tamil Nadu Governor N. Ravi or our former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, our Governor is following the path laid down by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said. Mr. Adhikari said the slogans by BJP MLAs were directed at the Governor’s speech and not the Governor.

State’s Minister Firhad Hakim said that those who raised “go back” slogans at the Governor are not aware of the provisions of the Constitution and have no right to remain members of the House.

In his address, the Governor raised the issue of pending MGNREGA funds the State is yet to receive from the Centre. “More than ₹11,800 crore is pending. This has caused great hardship and created major difficulties in meeting the obligations of the State Government for the welfare of common people. I hope the Centre would release the funds soon in the interest of poor people,” the Governor said in his address.

He also added that in spite of facing innumerable challenges, the Government is “steadfast in its course to withstand all possible assaults on the secular fabric of our state”.

