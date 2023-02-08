BJP MLAs walk out during Bengal Governor’s maiden address to Assembly

February 08, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - Kolkata

BJP legislators tried to disrupt West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s maiden address in the State Assembly, raising slogans and tearing papers as they protested against “corruption” by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Amid the din, the Governor went ahead with his address to the House ahead of the State budget next week, as the BJP legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari staged a walkout.

They also protested against the Governor for reading out a speech prepared by the State government, which “has no relation with reality”.

"This is one of the most corrupt governments in the state. We staged a walkout as there is no mention of corruption cases and arrest of TMC leaders in the speech," Mr. Adhikari said.

TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh accused the BJP of trying to disturb the assembly proceedings.

(With inputs from PTI)