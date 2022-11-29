BJP MLAs stage walkout in Bengal Assembly to protest TMC legislator's remark on PM, HM

November 29, 2022 04:45 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Kolkata

Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared the video on social media, following which several BJP leaders condemned the remarks

PTI

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaks with media as he protests against the State Government after staging a walkout from the State Legislative Assembly during the ongoing Winter Session, in Kolkata on November 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on November 29 staged a walkout in West Bengal Assembly protesting TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra's alleged controversial comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in her constituency.

Saffron party legislators Agnimitra Paul, Malati Rava and others, following the question hour, moved an adjournment motion over the matter, which Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to accept stating that it was not an issue involving the State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that certain words had to be expunged in the House on Constitution Day, the speaker also said that comments that are commonplace in a market cannot be said in the Assembly.

Also Read | West Bengal BJP MLAs question State govt. sanction to illegal appointments

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He advised members to refrain from making remarks that may hurt anyone, both inside and outside the House.

Ms. Mitra, the TMC MLA from Manikchak in Malda, came in the eye of the storm recently after she, in a purported video, was heard describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders as Duryodhan and Dushashan from the Mahabharata.

Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared the video on social media, following which several BJP leaders condemned the remarks.

The Manikchak MLA, during the Assembly session, said that her statement was misinterpreted.

As she was speaking, the BJP members staged a walkout in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US