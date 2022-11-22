BJP MLAs stage protest in West Bengal Assembly over dengue outbreak

November 22, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Kolkata

As the House held no discussion on the issue, the party legislators raised slogans and staged a walkout

Shiv Sahay Singh

BJP MLAs protest in the West Bengal Assembly against the outbreak of dengue on November 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the BJP legislators held protests inside and outside the House over the dengue outbreak in the State.

The BJP legislature party had tabled an adjournment motion in the House on the outbreak. Though Speaker Biman Banerjee allowed the BJP MLAs to read the motion, there was no discussion on the issue. Later, the BJP legislators raised slogans and staged a walkout.

“We had demanded that the government should make a statement in the House, but that was not allowed,” Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told mediapersons.

Mr. Adhikari alleged that the State’s Health Minister (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is hardly present in the House and the questions related to the Health Department are not answered. BJP legislators had brought placards including large cut-outs of mosquito and protested using mosquito nets on the Assembly premises.

On Monday, the BJP legislature party had held protests inside the Assembly on the remarks made by West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri directed at President Droupadi Murmu.

Reacting to the protests by the BJP legislators, Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the MLAs were only trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House.

“Yesterday, where they had put up photographs of the honourable President, today the same MLAs wore badges with photographs of mosquitoes on it,” the Minister said. She asked what steps have been taken by the Leader of Opposition to generate awareness among the people to contain the outbreak.

The dengue outbreak in the State has been severe this year with over 50 deaths and more than 50,000 infections reported so far. The leaders of the ruling party have blamed the lackadaisical attitude of people for the outbreak. The Chief Minister on Monday held a review meeting of the State Health Department and the issue of the outbreak was discussed.

