BJP MLAs protest as Mamata Banerjee tables Budget

BJP legislators raised slogans in the West Bengal Assembly as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Friday presented the Budget for the year 2021-22 — the last Budget before the Assembly polls.
In a break from tradition, Ms. Banerjee presented the annual statement of accounts instead of Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had allowed the Chief Minister to present the Budget.
As soon as Ms Banerjee rose to table the Budget, the BJP MLAs descended to the well of the House. Led by Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga, the legislators continued to protest for several minutes. Speaker Biman Banerjee then warned that he would be forced to take action against the MLAs if they did not return to their seats. At this, the BJP members staged a walkout, shouting “Jai Shri Ram” as they left the House.
Ms. Banerjee expressing her displeasure over the developments and said though she had presented the Railway Budget several times, she had never faced such a situation.
“The BJP MLAs know nothing (about procedures of the House). If four and five can create such ruckus....you can think,” the Chief Minister said.
The Left and Congress legislators have decided not to participate in the proceedings of the House in protest against the Governor not addressing the House before the Budget session was convened.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath