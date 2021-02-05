BJP MLAs protest as Mamata Banerjee tables Budget

Chief Minister presented the last Budget before the Assembly polls

BJP legislators raised slogans in the West Bengal Assembly as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Friday presented the Budget for the year 2021-22 — the last Budget before the Assembly polls.

In a break from tradition, Ms. Banerjee presented the annual statement of accounts instead of Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had allowed the Chief Minister to present the Budget.

As soon as Ms Banerjee rose to table the Budget, the BJP MLAs descended to the well of the House. Led by Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga, the legislators continued to protest for several minutes. Speaker Biman Banerjee then warned that he would be forced to take action against the MLAs if they did not return to their seats. At this, the BJP members staged a walkout, shouting “Jai Shri Ram” as they left the House.

Ms. Banerjee expressing her displeasure over the developments and said though she had presented the Railway Budget several times, she had never faced such a situation.

“The BJP MLAs know nothing (about procedures of the House). If four and five can create such ruckus....you can think,” the Chief Minister said.

The Left and Congress legislators have decided not to participate in the proceedings of the House in protest against the Governor not addressing the House before the Budget session was convened.