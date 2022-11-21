BJP members demand adjournment motion, raise slogans in West Bengal Assembly over Akhil Giri’s remarks on President Murmu

November 21, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Kolkata

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes as legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged demonstrations over the remarks of Minister Akhil Giri directed at President Droupadi Murmu.

BJP legislators have sought an adjournment motion over the remarks by the West Bengal Minister, but this was disallowed by Speaker Biman Banerjee. The Speaker said that the matter was sub judice. After the adjournment motion was not allowed, BJP MLAs stood up in the House and raised slogans. The commotion continued for about 15 minutes, after which the Speaker adjourned the House to meet in the afternoon session. BJP legislators, who wore placards with photographs of the President, also protested outside the House in the premises of the State Assembly.

While the BJP lawmakers were protesting in the House, a group of women MLAs of the ruling Trinamool also raised slogans against Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for his remarks directed at Trinamool Congress MLA Birbaha Hansda.

“Our demand is that the Minister be dropped from the State’s Council of Ministers. How can this be a sub judice matter?” Mr. Adhikari told journalists in the premises of the State Assembly. He said that it has been decided by the BJP legislature party that it would continue with the protests till action was taken against the Minister. The State BJP leadership also brought out a protest rally from the State party headquarters in Kolkata, protesting against the remarks of the Minister. Several women BJP leaders like Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul participated in the rally.

Minister of State for Correctional Home Administration Akhil Giri on November 11 had made a remark on the appearance of the President, which drew severe criticism in political and social circles. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised for the Minister’s remark but the protests have refused to die down.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has also highlighted Mr. Adhikari’s insulting remarks directed at Jhargram MLA Birbhaha Hansda, who represents the Scheduled Tribe category, seeking an apology from the Nandigram MLA.

