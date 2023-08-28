HamberMenu
BJP may go for Lok Sabha polls in December 2023, says Mamata

CM Mamata said she had ended the three-decade-long CPI(M) rule in Bengal, and will now defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections

August 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of ‘Vanmahotsav 2023’ at West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata on August 28, 2023.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of ‘Vanmahotsav 2023’ at West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata on August 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 28 said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

Ms. Banerjee, who was speaking at a TMC youth wing rally, cautioned that a third term for the BJP would ensure the nation faces an “autocratic” rule.

The Chief Minister also blamed some people engaged in “unlawful activities” for the illegal firecracker factory blasts that have occurred in the State. She alleged that this was being done “with support from a few police personnel”.

"If BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule. I am apprehensive that they [BJP] could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December itself or in January next year...

“The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred," she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee uses a scarf to protect herself from the heat during the foundation day celebrations of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee uses a scarf to protect herself from the heat during the foundation day celebrations of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The general elections are due in 2024.

The BJP has “already booked all choppers” to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, so that no other political party can use those for canvassing, Ms. Banerjee claimed.

Speaking about the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning in which nine people were killed, the CM said: “Some people are engaged in illegal activities, and a few police personnel are supporting this.

“The majority of policemen are doing their duty with utmost sincerity, but some are helping such people. They must remember that just like the anti-ragging cell, we also have an anti-corruption cell in Bengal.”

The TMC supremo urged those involved in the firecracker industry to start manufacturing green firecrackers.

"What is the problem in producing green firecrackers? Maybe the profit is a bit less, but it is much safer and environment-friendly," she said.

Ms. Banerjee also alleged that Governor C.V. Ananda Bose was violating constitutional norms and that she does not support his “unconstitutional activities”.

“Don't take 'panga' [challenge] with an elected government,” the Chief Minister said, referring to Mr. Bose.

The feisty TMC boss said she had ended the three-decade-long CPI(M) rule in Bengal, and will now defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hitting out at ABVP and BJP activists who raised 'goli maro' slogans at Jadavpur University, Ms. Banerjee said she had instructed the police to arrest those involved in voicing hate slogans at the varsity.

"Those raising such slogans should not forget this is Bengal; this is not Uttar Pradesh," she asserted.

Reacting to Ms. Banerjee's remarks over the general elections, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the Chief Minister is an expert in keeping track of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"So when she is saying so, it might be that the RSS is thinking on those lines,” he said.

Mr. Chakraborty said that Ms. Banerjee's assertion could also be an attempt to mislead other political parties. "It will have to be seen what really happens," he added.

