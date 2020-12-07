BJP march in Siliguri turns violent; 1 killed, says party

For hours, Teen Batti More of the city became a battle zone for party supporters and police.

Violence erupted on Monday during a BJP march to the State Secretariat building at Siliguri in north Bengal. The party leadership claimed that party supporter Ullen Roy, 50, a resident of Gazaldoba, died in the violence. The police have so far not confirmed the death.

For hours, Teen Batti More of the city became a battle zone for BJP supporters and police. BJP members breached barricades and marched to Uttar Kanya building and police used water cannons to disperse them. This was followed by a baton charge and firing of tear gas shells by security personnel. BJP supporters pelted stones at the police and at various places, set fire to police barricades. Several BJP supporters were also injured in the clash and many were taken into custody. There were reports of injury to some police personnel.

“Ullen Roy was injured in the lathi charge by the police. He also suffered rubber bullet injuries. This is very unfortunate that police used force on a democratic movement”, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

Charge against police

Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party had announced the movement well in advance and there was an deliberate attempt by the police to crush the movement.

The march was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and senior BJP leaders, including Mr. Ghosh and Mr. Vijayvargiya, were present. Both led processions from different areas and they were stopped at Fulbari More. BJYM president Tejasvi Surya, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik were also present at the protest venue.

Trinamool Congress leader and Minister Gautam Deb said the protests were far from a democratic movement and what happened today was most unfortunate.

Similar scenes of violence were witnessed during the BJP’s march to the State Secretariat (Nabanna Building) in Kolkata on October 8.