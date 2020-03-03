Kolkata

BJP luring Cong. MLAs in M.P.: Digvijaya

The Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Monday launched into a spat over the stability of the Kamal Nath government, with Congress MP Digvijaya Singh accusing BJP leaders of bribing its MLAs with ₹25-35 crore, a charge dismissed by BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Stating that the BJP was not ready to sit in the Opposition, he told reporters in New Delhi that Mr. Chouhan, former Minister Narottam Mishra and everyone who “looted M.P. for 15 years”, were openly offering MLAs the bribe.

Mr. Chouhan, in Bhopal, rubbished the allegations by describing Mr. Singh a “habitual liar”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 1:12:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/bjp-luring-cong-mlas-in-mp-digvijaya/article30967137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY