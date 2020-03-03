BJP luring Cong. MLAs in M.P.: Digvijaya

The Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Monday launched into a spat over the stability of the Kamal Nath government, with Congress MP Digvijaya Singh accusing BJP leaders of bribing its MLAs with ₹25-35 crore, a charge dismissed by BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Stating that the BJP was not ready to sit in the Opposition, he told reporters in New Delhi that Mr. Chouhan, former Minister Narottam Mishra and everyone who “looted M.P. for 15 years”, were openly offering MLAs the bribe.

Mr. Chouhan, in Bhopal, rubbished the allegations by describing Mr. Singh a “habitual liar”.