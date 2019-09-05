BJP leader warns Mamata, cites ex-FM

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday wondered how West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoped to escape from the dragnet of the agencies if they could arrest someone like former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

“I am telling you again that the way these agencies did not even leave a big politician like Chidambaram for his ‘corruption’, how will you or your family escape them?” he said. The BJP had during the day organised a demonstration at Shyambazar in the city to protest the attack on its party leaders, particularly MP Arjun Singh. Speaking at the gathering, Mr. Vijayvargiya said that 32 cases have been lodged against party leader Mukul Roy and 50 against Mr. Singh.

“These officers are not loyal to anyone. A government that relies on these officers and goons will not be able to survive, the public will not support you,” he said.

The BJP leader said cases have been filed against him as well by the West Bengal government.

Leaders like Mr. Roy and Mr. Singh raised the issue of protests by the Chief Minister when the Central Bureau of Investigation tried to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

Ms. Banerjee has been alleging for the past few years that the BJP government at the Centre is using its agencies to target the Opposition.

“Today they (agencies) are calling my brother, tomorrow they will call me. I am ready to go to jail but will not bow down to BJP’s communal politics,” she had said on August 28.