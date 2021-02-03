BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law joins TMC

A BJP leader, who the Trinamool Congress said is a brother-in-law of the saffron party's national vice-president Mukul Roy, rejoined the ruling party of West Bengal on Wednesday.
Srijan Roy returned to the TMC months before the assembly elections in the state amid the exodus from the party to the BJP.
Handing over the party flag to Srijan Roy and two others, TMC spokesperson and West Bengal minister Bratya Basu said that he was a TMC veteran who had switched sides to the BJP in 2019.
Mr. Basu said that Srijan Roy is a brother-in-law of Mukul Roy.
Mukul Roy, who was once considered the number two in the TMC, defected to the BJP in 2017.
"The politics which is going on in West Bengal is against our ideals. We need to strengthen the hands of party supremo Mamata Banerjee to ensure that secularism flourishes in the state," Srijan Roy said after coming back to the TMC.
Besides him, Bengali film actor and model Nilanjana Majumdar and lawyer Jyotiprakash Chattopadhyay, also joined the TMC.
Mr. Basu said that Chattopadhyay represented TMC leaders in the Narada sting tapes case in the Calcutta High Court.
People resembling Trinamool Congress MPs, ministers and MLAs were seen receiving money in lieu of promised favours in the Narada sting tapes in 2016.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely to be held in April-May this year.
